A new COVID-19 variant is causing concern as it quickly becomes the dominant strain spreading in the Northeast.

The CDC says the new variant, called XBB, now accounts for 53 percent of cases in New England.

The latest variant developed from the Omicron strain and has shown a resistance to immunity against previous variants, according to a new study out of Japan.

XBB does not seem to cause extreme illness or death, but doctors say it already has subvariants.

The new strain comes as officials announce a new testing requirement for travelers from China. Starting January 5, all travelers coming to the United States from China will need to show a negative test from two days before boarding their flight.

The policy is in response to China rolling back its strict zero-COVID policies.

