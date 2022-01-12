(WHDH) — Researchers have used new personal injury claims data to pinpoint a list of the 10 clumsiest names in America.

Joshua and Angela have been revealed as the two most accident-prone names, according to GJEL Accident Attorneys, one of the country’s leading personal injury law firms.

The research also found that men are 28 percent clumsier than women, but data showed that women are more likely to slip or trip in the workplace.

The average settlement amount for personal injury claims in the United States is $100,000, according to the law firm.

The top 10 clumsiest names for men and women, based on the law firm’s personal injury claims data from the last twelve months are as follows:

Men

Joshua Christopher Noah Brian Eric

Women

Angela Karen Daisy Louisa Helen

The law firm says the list was ranked based on how frequently citizens submitting claims were called each name. The claims included slips, trips, and falls in the workplace, home, or in a public setting. Motor vehicle accidents were not included as part of the study.

A full list of the clumsiest names can be found here.

