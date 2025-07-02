BOSTON (WHDH) - Colin Lee was out with his dog Tuesday when he says he saw a woman driving recklessly through the streets of Boston.

“I saw this car turning onto the road swerving dramatically and I’m like what is going on? It had a flat tire and the lady did not appear to be slowing down at all,” said Lee. “She weaved in and out of three cars, and almost hit a guy on a scooter.”

7NEWS has learned the driver, named Andrea Rego, of Tewksbury, has a history of similar driving offenses.

In 2017, police say Rego was driving drunk and without a license when she pulled onto a Tewksbury field to pick up her niece from cheerleading practice.

At the time, an officer reported the incident. He tried to approach Rego’s car several times, but she kept taking off.

Rego pleaded guilty to operating under the influence for the third time and failing to stop for police.

Rego was arrested again in 2022 in Wilmington. Police there say they pulled her over for speeding and found she was driving without a license, again.

Then on Tuesday, Boston police say Rego was once again driving with a suspended license when she refused to stop for officers, dragging one officer 20-feet, and sending another to the hospital.

Rego’s sister-in-law tells 7NEWS, “We are a private family, a close knit family and we support each other. Things happen, people make mistakes. I’m just happy no one was hurt.”

Rego is accused of banging into cars, taking out a traffic pole, eventually stopping when her wheels were bare to the rims.

In a police report about the incident, officers say when they reached Rego, they found “…two medium plastic bags of a brown substance believed to be fentanyl, and two small plastic bags of a rock-like substance believed to be crack. Officers also found a bottle believed to contain methadone.”

