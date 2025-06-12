WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Sources said the 4-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester on Tuesday wandered away when a family member fell asleep.

The boy’s grandfather, according to sources, realized the door was open and that the boy had gotten out; he was later found by another family member.

Neighbors said they’re baffled by how he could have reached the water.

“It’s all gates around here,” said neighbor Mary Lee Frederickson. “That’s protection, right. I don’t know how he got there.”

Police said they are still looking into how the boy got down to the lake and said there is no criminal investigation at this time.

