CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - New details have been released in court paperwork relating to the suspect in Monday’s Memorial Drive shooting in Cambridge.

Tyler Brown, 46, is accused of opening fire on officers, people and cars before being stopped by police.

Brown remained in custody Tuesday morning in the hospital where he was being treated for gunshot wounds. Two people shot by the suspect are also hospitalized.

The complaint also alleges that around noon on Monday, a Massachusetts parole officer called Boston police with concerns for Brown, saying he had a Facetime conversation with him regarding a drug screening. During the conversation, the complaint says Brown shared he had suicidal ideations because of the screening. Boston police then alerted Cambridge police, and officials were able to locate Brown due to pings on his phone. He was then found in the Cambridge area.

A criminal complaint says a civilian, a former marine, who was in traffic Monday afternoon in the area saw the suspect firing rounds. The civilian got out of his car, went to the back and grabbed a gun out of a safe he had. He then joined a state trooper in firing at the suspect.

The complaint says Brown faces multiple charges, and it is unknown at this time when he is expected to be arraigned.

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