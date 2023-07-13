TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal court proceedings on Thursday brought with them new details in the case against a former Tyngsboro daycare worker accused of taking nude pictures of children during work hours.

A matter of weeks after her arrest, a US attorney said Lindsay Groves’ behavior was reported to the owner of Creative Minds Early Learning Centers four years before Groves was accused in the case.

While the government discussed its case, Groves’ defense said Groves is a victim herself.

Groves is being held behind bars in New Hampshire. Thursday’s court appearance involved a judge hearing arguments over the question of whether he should keep Groves locked up.

“Truly tragic that now we’re looking not at perhaps a limited group of children that were photographed or touched by this defendant,” said attorney Carmen Durso, representing victims of sexual abuse, outside federal court in Boston. “We now have to consider whether or not we have victims going back four years ago.”

US Attorney Anne Paruti told a judge investigators discovered 10,000 text messages between Groves and her former partner that included explicit photographs and talk of children.

She said “Groves was doing this to further the sexual gratification of (her partner) and herself.”

The government has claimed Groves capitalized on her access to children and was driving the exchanges.

Among comments, officials read one text in court where Groves’ partner sent a message that said “I don’t feel like sexting tonight.” Groves responded “No. We’re doing it.”

Groves’ defense attorney painted her partner as manipulative and a negative influence, saying “There are instances where (her partner) will send blocks and blocks and blocks of texts and Groves responds ‘Yeah.’”

One person also came to court supporting Groves.

“They say she’s not the mastermind here,” 7NEWS’ Kimberly Bookman asked. “Is that true?”

“That is true,” the man said. “I’ll say that.”

The defense also claimed “If Groves hadn’t met (her partner), we wouldn’t be here right now.”

The judge this week found there was enough probable cause to move this case forward but has not made a decision yet on whether Groves will be released.

