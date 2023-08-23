Prosecutors are expected to share new DNA evidence in the coming weeks in the case against a Cohasset man accused of murdering his wife, Ana Walshe.

Walshe was reported missing just after New Year’s Day. Prosecutors are now trying to prove that Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, murdered Ana and dismembered her body.

Brian Walshe’s case was back in court on Tuesday where prosecutors said they are awaiting the results of DNA testing, which are expected to arrive in two weeks.

The DA’s office and Walshe’s defense on Tuesday also filed a joint motion to push the next court date in the case to November.

On the same day that court proceedings took place, authorities conducted another search Tuesday connected to Ana’s disappearance.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office confirmed state police were out combing through a wooded area near I-95 in Peabody as part of their latest search.

The search came after the DA’s office said two people in the Peabody community who were “unconnected to the prosecution of Brian Walshe contacted State Police investigators with their belief that an area of that community may be of investigative interest in that matter.”

The search, the DA’s office said, came up empty.

This week’s search happened less than a mile from the Peabody Transfer Station where investigators said they found evidence in this case back in January.

Ana Walshe was last seen on Jan. 1. While Brian Walshe has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with his wife’s disappearance, detectives have yet to find her body or a murder weapon.

Prosecutors have laid out an extensive case against Brian, saying among other things that blood was found in the basement of the couple’s home. Brian was seen on surveillance video buying cleaning supplies from local hardware stores, according to officials. He was also seen in surveillance images disposing of items in a Swampscott dumpster.

