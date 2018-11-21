New documents unsealed from case of Boston Marathon bomber

BOSTON (WHDH) - New documents were unsealed Wednesday from the case of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The documents state Tsarnaev offered to help prosecutors and plead guilty to all charges in exchange for life in prison.

The filing goes on to say the government “consistently denied” his offers.

Tsarnaev was convicted for the bombings and sentenced to death.

His lawyers are working on his appeal.

