(WHDH) — New limited edition Dunkaroos come packaged with sugar cookie dough and the iconic vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles.

There is enough dough to bake six large cookies or 24 mini cookies, Dunkaroos said in an Instagram post.

The sweet snack can be found on shelves at HyVee, Kroger, Wakefern, Walmart, Wegmans, Albertsons or Safeway.

