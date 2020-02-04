New Dunkin’ creation features jelly doughnut covered in hot sauce

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ served up a spicy version of its classic jelly doughnut at two locations in Miami, Florida, on Monday.

The limited-edition Frank’s Red Hot jelly doughnut was offered to customers in Fort Lauderdale and at Miami International Airport.

The Canton-based coffee chain wanted to provide fans leaving the Super Bowl with a sweet-and-spicy treat, no matter what team they cheered for on Sunday night.

Dunkin’s manager of doughnut excellence, Rick Golden, was the mastermind behind the odd combination of flavors.

Golden says his team tested more than a dozen different doughnut combinations before settling on a yeast doughnut shell, filled with apple and raspberry jelly, topped with white icing, and drizzled with Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce.

Dunkin’ is also asking fans to share their thoughts on an idea for another Frank’s-Dunkin’ creation. Share the idea with Dunkin’ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for a chance to be reposted.

Things are getting spicy at two of our locations in the Miami area 🔥 So even if your team lost yesterday, you can still win with our free @FranksRedHot Jelly Donut. See address in bio. #FranksSweepstakes x #Dunkin pic.twitter.com/wOFzaHzLLx — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 3, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)