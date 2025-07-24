DUNKIN’, MASS. (WHDH) – The town of Stow is now the town of Dunkin’, at least for one day.

On Thursday, to celebrate the opening of the town’s only Dunkin’, the name officially changed to match the beloved coffee and donut restaurant.

Dunkin”s last Dunkin’ closed its doors in 2022, leading to the town’s now-defunct reputation as a Dunkin’ desert.

Dunkin’ enthusiasts lined up overnight and all morning to earn an extra prize for the first 100 Dunkin’ lovers: 100 days of free Dunkin’ coffee.

The town’s name was even changed on Wikipedia, noting the town is “officially Dunkin'”.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)