BOSTON (WHDH) - A new comedy and news class is being offered at Emerson College, it’s called Headlines and Punchlines.

Professors say the goal of the class is to understand how comedy influences politics and elections and study how news and comedy intersect. Students say it can be challenging navigating sensitive topics but they still believe people can find common ground.

“Maybe things aren’t as polarized as they seem,” said Emerson journalism student Matt Kugel. “There are things that we can all laugh at, there are political things that we can all laugh at.”

Emerson professor Janet Kolodzy said of the class, “If it opens some people’s eyes to go further and look at news differently and maybe explore the story behind the comedy, let’s look at that aspect.”

As part of the class, students create political cartoons, write humor columns, and perform stand-up routines.

