BOSTON (WHDH) - The amount of handguns detected at New England airport checkpoints significantly increased in 2018.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped 45 guns at checkpoints in 2018, 21 of which were found at Boston Logan International Airport, according to a TSA spokesperson.

This was an increase from 2017 when 29 handguns were caught across New England, with 14 of those seized at Logan.

TSA officers in New England found the second most amount of handguns at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, with nine stopped in 2018 compared to five in 2017.

Four guns were caught at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire, and Portland International Jetport in Maine.

Three guns were found at Burlington International Airport in Vermont, one gun at Worcester Regional Airport in Massachusetts, and zero guns at Bangor International Airport in Maine.

In total, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country last year, with 86 percent of those guns being loaded and nearly 34 percent had a bullet in the chamber, according to a TSA spokesperson.

The most guns were detected at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia, where 298 were seized, followed by 219 at Dallas/Fort Worth International in Texas, and 129 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International in Arizona.

Travelers who bring firearms to airport checkpoints are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA.

