New England Aquarium celebrates 50th anniversary

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium is celebrating 50 years since they first opened their doors.

The aquarium says Thursday’s celebration was more than just a party — it was a way of marking five decades of being a global leader in ocean conservation.

“It’s important because threats to our ocean are increasing and we are a major urban waterfront city,” said Vikki Spruill, CEO of the aquarium. “There’s never been a time when our mission is more important to the people of Boston.”

The aquarium has seen more than 60 million visitors since it opened to the public.

