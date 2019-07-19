BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium is brushing their marine mammals teeth with bamboo toothbrushes to help reduce plastic pollution.

The aquarium posted an adorable video to their Instagram of an Atlantic harbor seal named Chacoda getting his teeth cleaned with a bamboo brush.

They added that brushing the seal’s teeth is a vital part of health care training.

