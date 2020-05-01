New England Aquarium launches animal webcams to watch during coronavirus quarantine

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium may be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but members of the public can now watch the aquatic animals from their personal devices as they quarantine at home.

The aquarium announced Friday that it has launched two live web cameras, offering a glimpse at animals that swim in the giant ocean tank, as well as the African penguin colony. The webcams will be up and running 24 hours a day.

The cameras are said to be part of the aquarium’s ongoing commitment to offer virtual educational programming while its doors are closed.

“The New England Aquarium has a long-standing tradition of supporting education outside its walls. This is another way to share our institution’s work with the world as families continue to isolate at home,” Aquarium President & CEO Vikki N. Spruill said in a news release.

The aquarium’s four-story habitat features a coral reef and about 1,000 Caribbean reef animals, including sea turtles, stingrays, eels, and sharks. The 200,000-gallon exhibit is 23 feet deep and 40 feet in diameter.

The penguin colony is home to more than 70 Southern Rockhopper penguins and African penguins.

The aquarium also offered suggested viewing times for each webcam:

Giant ocean tank camera

Suggested viewing times:

10 a.m. – Feeding dive

2 p.m. – Maintenance dive

3 p.m. – Feeding dive

Penguin colony camera

Suggested viewing times:

9 a.m. – Morning feeding

2:30 p.m. – Afternoon feeding

