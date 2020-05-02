New England Aquarium livestreaming penguins during coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s New England Aquarium is allowing the public to view its penguin exhibit from the comfort of their homes.

The aquarium launched its penguin live cam, which will show employees feeding its African penguin colony daily.

Over 70 African penguins are fed between the hours of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the aquarium said.

The variety of fish they are fed, includes capelin, herring, lake smelt, and anchovies.

Introducing: Penguin live webcam! 🎥 You asked, and we delivered! You can now live stream our African penguin colony webcam directly into your home! 🐧 🐧 🐧 For full live cam viewing, visit: https://t.co/DTztLot02R #VirtualVisit #AquariumFromHome #Penguins pic.twitter.com/6x8ZzUnSEV — New England Aquarium (@NEAQ) May 2, 2020

