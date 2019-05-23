New England Aquarium mystified by birth of baby anacondas in all-female exhibit

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two green baby anacondas were recently born in an all-female exhibit at the New England Aquarium in Boston, making them “biological celebrities” due to the fact that they were created without fertilization from a male, officials said.

The two-foot-long babies are a product of the unusual form of asexual reproduction called parthenogenesis or “virgin birth” in Greek, according to the aquarium.

Parthenogenesis is more common in the plant world and among animals without a backbone but is very rare among vertebrates. It’s only been documented among lizards, birds, sharks, and snakes.

The phenomenon is only the second known confirmed case for green anaconda.

Aquarium biologists and veterinarians are expected to introduce the babies to the world on Thursday morning.

