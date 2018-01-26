New England Aquarium offering discount for Patriots fans this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Are you looking for plans this weekend with a break from football? The New England Aquarium in Boston is offering discounts to Patriots fans this weekend, but there is a catch.

Visitors to the aquarium who wear Patriots gear on Saturday and Sunday will get a buy-one-get-one, free discount.

The aquarium says the special offer is available for any adults and children wearing Patriots hats, jerseys, or any other kind of gear. The higher price admission will prevail for purchase.

The offer is not valid with any other discounts, combination tickets, or admission to the Simons IMAX Theatre.

Visit www.neaq.org for more details or to buy tickets. Call 617-973-5200 for more information.

