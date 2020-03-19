New England Aquarium offering virtual activities for children stuck at home

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Aquarium has joined a number of museums and cultural institutions across the country that have gotten creative in the time of coronavirus and social distancing.

Staff at the aquarium are hosting virtual activities daily for children at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live.

“Obviously, we’re all taking a big hit, and we’re trying to be as resourceful as we can,” said Vikki Spruill, New England Aquarium’s CEO.

Other attractions in cities across the country have opened their doors virtually to would-be museum goers, including the New York’s Guggenheim Museum, the New York Museum of Fine Art and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

All are part of the #museumfromhome movement that seeks to keep people engaged while keeping these institutions culturally relevant.

Spruill said hosting virtual activities on Facebook makes the aquarium staff feel useful knowing that they can still bring a few smiles during challenging times.

