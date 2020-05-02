New England Aquarium offers live stream of penguins feeding during virus emergency

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s New England Aquarium is allowing the public to view its penguin exhibit from the comfort of their homes.
The aquarium launched its penguin live cam, which will show employees feeding its African penguin colony daily.
Over 70 African penguins are fed between the hours of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the aquarium said.
The variety of fish they are fed, includes capelin, herring, lake smelt, and anchovies.
