New England Aquarium opens coral reef exhibit with ‘brilliantly-colored’ fish in floor-to-ceiling tank

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium announced Tuesday that is has opened a new coral reef exhibit that features brilliantly-colored tropical fish darting and swimming across the lush seascape in a 9,000-gallon floor-to-ceiling concave tank.

The immersive and captivating exhibit accentuates the biological richness of an Indo-Pacific reef habitat. It is positioned across from the aquarium’s signature four-story ocean tank.

The exhibit’s bright, enhanced backdrop helps visitors learn about “rainforests of the sea” that are so essential to supporting thousands of species of fish, sea turtles, sharks, and other marine life,” according to New England Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill.

“For years, New England Aquarium scientists have traveled the world and studied their vital role in the health and well-being of our oceans,” Spruill said in a press release. “This wonderful new exhibit brings the habitat alive for our visitors so they understand how reefs are being threatened by warming ocean temperatures, plastics pollution, commercial fishing impacts, and other hazards. But their beauty is undeniable so we are hopeful that by educating people about their extraordinary significance in sustaining marine life worldwide, they will be motivated to preserve them.”

Understanding coral’s critical environmental role is said to be a key part of the new exhibit. Some reefs are disappearing due to warming water, ocean acidification linked to rising carbon dioxide, and other human impacts, according to scientists.

Scientists also say that warming ocean temperatures cause coral bleaching events which disrupt the health and vitality of the reefs. That is already happening with The Great Barrier Reef off Australia.

“It’s admirable what our scientists and advocates are doing to keep coral reefs thriving,” Spruill added.

The Indo-Pacific Coral Reef is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and until 6 p.m. on weekends.

