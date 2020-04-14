New England Aquarium, other zoos and museums ask for $6B relief fund

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium and other cultural institutions are asking Congress for billions of dollars in emergency relief funding during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aquarium was joined by other Boston institutions like the Museum of Science, Boston Children’s Museum, the MFA and the ICA in asking for at least $6 billion to help non-profit museums, aquariums and zoos across the country survive the pandemic.

“For many of us, even though we are closed to the public, our operational costs remain extremely high to ensure the health and welfare of the animals in our collections that depend on us for their survival and well-being,” Aquarium CEO Vikki Spruill said in a statement.

