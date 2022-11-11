BOSTON (WHDH) - Born three decades ago, the New England Aquarium celebrated the “hatch day” of one of its penguin colony’s oldest members.

The “bold and curious” African penguin “Harlequin” was hatched in Boston back on Nov. 8, 1992, according to the aquarium, which marked the occasion this week.

Considered the sixth-oldest penguin in the facility’s care, the aquarium said in a social media post that Harlequin enjoys the simple things in life: anchovies and spending time near the trainer’s fish bucket, likely looking for more anchovies.

Reaching 30 is no easy feat for such a small bird. According to Animal Diversity Web, run by the University of Michigan, Spheniscus demersus has a typical lifespan of 10-27 years in the wild, with penguins like Harlequin being known to live past that in captivity.

According to the New England Aquarium’s website, extensive geriatric care is available to penguins like Harlequin. The bird previously raised eight chicks at the facility over the years with her mate, Durban, who has been paired with the penguin since 2000.

