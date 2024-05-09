BOSTON (WHDH) - Just in time for Mother’s Day, the New England Aquarium is welcoming four African Penguin chicks.

The chicks come from two moms, Malgas, who previously raised six chicks, and Namibia, a first-time mom.

Malgas’ two chicks hatched in March.

“What’s really exciting about Malgas this year is that she got to raise two chicks,” said Eric Fox, assistant curator of penguins. “In the wild, one of those chicks may not survive because of competition for the resources of its parents. But Malgas was clearly ready for this challenge, and both chicks are thriving.”

Namibia’s chicks were born in April, and the aquarium staff is providing lots of support as she adjusts to motherhood.

“Staff brought in experienced penguin parents to ‘foster’”’ the eggs during their incubation period, and trainers have given her time to learn by assisting with supplemental feedings for her second chick and brought in an experienced foster mom, Harlequin, to raise the second chick,” aquarium officials said in a statement.

While the chicks are close in age, they are noticeably different in size due to the rapid growth of young penguins.

