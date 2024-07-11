DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Six sea turtles were released back into the ocean in West Dennis on Wednesday.

People gathered to watch the special sendoff of the turtles, which were in care at the New England Aquarium for months being treated for hypothermia-related conditions.

The group included one loggerhead, one green, and for Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles.

“We are thrilled to be releasing six more turtles back to their ocean home. Knowing that each of these species are endangered, it is so rewarding to see our work directly contribute to conservation efforts that help ensure these populations continue to exist,” Adam Kennedy, Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation at the aquarium, said in a statement. “While their time at the Sea Turtle Hospital has come to an end, we are excited to follow their movements and continue to learn from these animals.”

Several of the turtles released were tagged so scientists, and the public, can track them. To track the turtles, visit the aquarium website.

