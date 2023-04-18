BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium released two dozen sea turtles into the ocean waters off North Carolina on Monday after the animals underwent months of rehabilitative care at the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy.

Biologists from the aquarium drove the 24 turtles down to Fort Fisher, N.C., and released them Monday as a crowd of bystanders looked on.

Courtesy of New England Aquarium

The release comes after the turtles were treated for conditions including pneumonia, dehydration, and bone fractures, a result of being unable to regulate their body temperature in the cold waters of Cape Cod Bay. After veterinarians cleared the group of turtles to return to the ocean, the aquarium organized a ground transport to North Carolina, where the waters are warm enough in the springtime for the turtles to reacclimate.

“This is the best time of the year for us. Getting the turtles back to their ocean home is why we do this, in hopes that each one of these turtles helps their population bounce back from the possibility of extinction,” said Adam Kennedy, Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation.

Courtesy of New England Aquarium

The group included 23 Kemp’s ridleys—a critically endangered species—and one green sea turtle. Among those released this week are Fusilli, Pastine, Gemelli, and Udon, a reflection of this year’s naming theme of pasta and noodle shapes.

“The majority of the cold-stunned sea turtles that come to our hospital have a poor prognosis, but as they progress in their rehabilitation, you see them really start to get their spark back,” said Rescue Biologist Alessia Brugnara, who led the transport. “Working with these turtles from the moment they come in off the frigid Cape Cod beaches, and seeing them swim away in the ocean, gives my job purpose.”

Staff and volunteers from Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary rescued the turtles from Cape Cod beaches during the annual cold-stunning event from November 2022 to January 2023. The rapidly changing ocean temperature and wind pattern causes many turtles to become hypothermic and strand onshore, at which point they are taken to the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital to be triaged and rehabilitated.

Courtesy of New England Aquarium

The aquarium treated a total of 518 turtles over the course of the 2022 season. The remaining 26 turtles at the facility will be released off Cape Cod this summer, once the waters of Nantucket Sound have warmed.

The number of annual cold-stunned sea turtle strandings in Massachusetts varies from year to year but has steadily increased from around 50 in 2000 to about 900 in 2022, making it the third-busiest season on record, the aquarium said.

Scientists have predicted through statistical modeling that by 2031, these events will bring thousands of sea turtles to Massachusetts’ shores annually.

