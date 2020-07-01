The New England Aquarium released seven rehabilitated sea turtles into the waters off Cape Cod on Wednesday morning.

Staff and volunteers with Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary rescued five endangered Kemp’s Ridley and two loggerhead sea turtles stranded onshore in November and December after becoming stunned by the cold due to weeks of hypothermia and the inability to feed, according to the aquarium.

The turtles were brought to the aquarium’s Animal Care Center, where they spent the past seven to eight months receiving essential medical care.

The loggerhead turtles, which are a threatened species, were satellite tagged as part of the aquarium’s ongoing conservation research work.

