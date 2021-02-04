New England Aquarium reopening to public on Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium will welcome back visitors on Friday as Boston enters the next phase of its reopening plan.

The aquarium closed its doors to the public on Dec. 16, 2020, to help the city control the spread of COVID-19, but staff remained on-site to provide dedicated care to the 20,000 animals at Central Wharf.

With the launch of Phase 3, Step 1 of the city’s reopening plan, the aquarium will offer an educational and contactless visitor experience at 20 percent of the building’s normal capacity.

“We have missed seeing visitors come through our doors each day,” Vikki N. Spruill, President and CEO of the aquarium, said in a news release. “We are looking forward to providing people of all ages with a safe and fun environment this winter to learn about the wonders of the ocean.”

Certain aspects of the aquarium experience will be limited for hygiene and social distancing reasons. The shark and ray touch tank will remain view-only, while the Edge of the Sea touch tank and Science of Sharks exhibits will be closed.

Any visitor over the age of 5 must wear a mask. One-way guest flow with signage and floor markings to reinforce physical distancing will also be used, among other safety measures.

