New England Aquarium seal lion pup celebrates 1st birthday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ron, a California seal lion pup at the New England Aquarium, celebrated his first birthday Monday with a gelatin cake.

Ron still nurses on his mother, Tipper, and weighs a bit under 100 pounds after being born at around 15 pounds, according to the aquarium.

He is described as playful and inquisitive with great energy in the early morning and late afternoon but spends much of the mid-day snoozing.

“Ron is likely to be weaned soon and does not yet have a strong interest in fish. Strangely, he loves jello so his birthday cake was made of gelatin,” the aquarium said in a press release.

Ron was named for the late Dr. Ron Schusterman, a pioneering marine mammal scientist and expert in animal behavior at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

He is expected to grow to be more than 600 pounds.

