(WHDH) — An ice cream company in New England has expanded its recall of ice cream products due to listeria concerns.

The Royal Ice Cream Company, based in Manchester, Connecticut, announced Friday that all products manufactured at its facility within expiry have been recalled due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The initial recall came after Food and Drug Administration sampling revealed the presence of the bacteria on processing equipment.

The expanded list of recalled products have the manufacturing plant number “CT121” or “CT#121” and include:

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.

Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs

New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints

Art Cream all pint Flavors

Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors

Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors

Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches

Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors

Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only

Dough Wich- Conn. 4 oz Cookie Dough sandwich -in flavors of , Vanilla, Chocolate and French Vanilla

Doris Italian Markets- Florida- Spumoni wedge, Spumoni Half Gallon, Tartufo, Cannoli, Spumoni pie Slices.

The recalled ice cream was distributed in retail stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Florida, and Texas.

There have been no illnesses reported in connection with this recall.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Consumers who purchased the recalled ice cream are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA and the Royal Ice Cream Company are continuing to investigate.

