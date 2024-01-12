Preparations were underway Friday afternoon as another round of stormy weather churned toward New England, threatening to bring heavy rain, coastal flooding and strong winds back to communities already hit hard by recent weather events.

Expected to ramp up around midnight and wind down by midmorning Saturday, this storm is forecast to drop between one and two inches on many communities while bringing wind gusts over 50 miles-per-hour on Cape Cod, the South Shore and Cape Ann.

Though the rain may stop, coastal flooding concerns are expected to increase late Saturday morning and early Saturday afternoon around high tide near 12 p.m..

“Get ready for a déjà vu!” the National Weather Service’s Boston office warned in one post on X early Thursday morning. “Brace yourselves as another potent system gears up to make its mark on southern New England.”

Utility crews prepare for third storm in less than one week

Saturday’s stormy weather is forecast to follow just days after a round of rain, wind and coastal flooding wreaked havoc in many spots late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

This storm will also come just under a week after yet another storm dropped more than a foot of snow on some spots in Massachusetts and beyond on Sunday.

The pattern may not be over either, with another storm possible on Tuesday of next week.

Busy in recent days, officials with National Grid provided an update on Friday, saying they are monitoring forecasts and preparing for power outages, particularly as wind threatens to topple trees rooted in already saturated ground.

“Over this past week, National Grid has restored power to over 100,000 customers across Massachusetts in the wake of back-to-back winter storms,” said National Grid Vice President of Electric Operations for New England Tim Moore in a statement. “We appreciate that some customers have been impacted multiple times from this series of storms, and our team is committed to working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service.”

Separately speaking at a press conference, Nicola Medalova of National Grid New England said officials had already brought in contractors and other crews from more than a dozen states and Canada as of Friday afternoon to support power restoration efforts.

Coastal NH communities eye flooding threat

Impacts from Wednesday’s wind and rainstorm were widespread, downing trees and prompting road closures from flooding across New England.

Parts of coastal New Hampshire were hit particularly hard, though, with floodwater and sea foam inundating Hampton Wednesday morning.

Though roads reopened, crews were still cleaning up in Hampton on Thursday.

By Friday, the town on its website was urging residents to “be prepared and monitor local weather channels.”

“Expect high winds, surf, heavy rain and flooding,” the town warned ahead of the latest looming storm.

Meere miles north of Hampton, officials in Rye, New Hampshire shared their own warning, saying residents on Saturday “should anticipate moderate to major coastal flooding throughout the day, including high winds.”

Officials urged visitors and residents to avoid areas including Route 1A, where they said rain and high tide will likely damage sea walls already damaged by recent snow and rain.

Rye officials additionally asked boaters and surfers to stay out of the water, warning vehicles parked in popular surfing spots could be ticketed or towed “depending on storm cleanup operations.”

The town of Rye on Friday said it had closed sidewalks near its border with North Hampton until further notice and asked community members to avoid the intersections of Washington Road and Ocean Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard and Church Road due to lingering flooding.

MBTA, Massport monitor forecasts as watches, warnings take effect

Within Massachusetts, officials at Massport and the MBTA were among those also monitoring forecasts Friday as weather watches and warnings took effect.

“Due to various storms across the country, flights may be impacted today and tomorrow,” Massport said in a message to travelers flying out of Boston Logan International Airport and Worcester Regional Airport Friday.

“We’re on the lookout systemwide as severe winds and rain are expected tonight & Saturday,” the T said in a post on X. “Be prepared.”

A flood watch was already in effect across much of Massachusetts on Friday, set to remain in effect through Saturday morning.

Select communities bordering already swollen rivers were under flood warnings, indicating minor river flooding underway.

Along the coast, a widespread wind advisory will take effect Saturday morning alongside a coastal flood warning.

Under the coastal flood warning, forecasters have warned of between two and three feet of possible inundation along shore roads and low-lying areas.

Get the latest forecasts and projected storm impacts from the 7WEATHER team through the 7WEATHER Blog.

