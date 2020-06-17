New England brewery rolls out beer named ‘Traitorade’ after Brady, Gronk join Buccaneers

(WHDH) — A New England brewery has rolled out a new beer that pokes fun at Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for leaving the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The latest brew from Rhode Island’s Smug Brewing, “Traitorade,” is an imperial fruit sour with sea salt that checks in at 7% alcohol by volume.

The can art features a chicken in a pirate hat with Traitorade written in a font similar to the one that Gatorade used to use.

“I know some people will be a little upset about this beer, just remember it is just a joke. We love our two former Patriot players,” the brewery wrote in an Instagram post.

