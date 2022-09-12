MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WHDH)– New England casino enthusiasts should be feeling lucky, as two casinos in the area have been named among the best in the country by USA Today.

The Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut is the best casino outside of Las Vegas, according to USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022.

The Foxwoods Resort Casino, one of the two premier gaming resorts in Connecticut, offers 4,500 slot machines ranging from penny games to $100 minimums and features high-stakes Bingo at one of the world’s largest Bingo halls and the largest poker room on the East Coast. The casino also includes four hotel properties and over 30 restaurants.

The top 10 winners of Best Casino Outside Vegas include:

Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, Connecticut Beau Rivage Resort & Casino – Biloxi, Mississippi Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel – Highland, Calfornia Pechanga Resort Casino – Temecula, California Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, Connecticut Atlantis Casino Resort Spa – Reno, Nevada Ocean Casino Resort – Atlantic City, New Jersey Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, Florida Casino Del Sol – Tucson, Arizona

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)