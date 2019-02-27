New England city has seen nearly 150 inches of snow this winter

(WHDH) — The second largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, has seen nearly 150 inches of snow this winter, according to the National Weather Service.

Caribou’s 147 inches is the snowiest winter season-to-date and already 67 inches above average, meteorologists said.

Maps for season-to-date observed snow and snowfall departure from average. Nothing special Downeast, but Northern Maine has been exceptional. Caribou's 147" is the snowiest season-to-date and 67" above average. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/abKoYq8lgG — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 26, 2019

Snow drifts as high as 10 feet have been reported in the city this week. Many roads have become impassable as brutally cold winds whip the area.

Wind chills as low as minus-34 degrees were recorded at Greenville Municipal Airport.

Drifts as high as 10 feet at NWS Caribou this morning! This is why many roads have become impassible in the area. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/tK85xisy3I — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 27, 2019

The NWS shared a photo of a common room at their observation center in Caribou that was completely blocked by snowpack.

Several office windows at NWS Caribou are covered in deep snow and drifts. This is a common view looking out windows in Northern Maine. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/kU1hUNa5Ut — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 27, 2019

Caribou has also experienced 37 straight nights of below zero temperatures.

The current temperature @NWSCaribou is -3°F, which is the 37th night with a low below zero this winter. #mewx — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 27, 2019

