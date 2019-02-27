New England city has seen nearly 150 inches of snow this winter

(WHDH) — The second largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, has seen nearly 150 inches of snow this winter, according to the National Weather Service.
Caribou’s 147 inches is the snowiest winter season-to-date and already 67 inches above average, meteorologists said.
Snow drifts as high as 10 feet have been reported in the city this week. Many roads have become impassable as brutally cold winds whip the area.
Wind chills as low as minus-34 degrees were recorded at Greenville Municipal Airport.
The NWS shared a photo of a common room at their observation center in Caribou that was completely blocked by snowpack.
Caribou has also experienced 37 straight nights of below zero temperatures.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)