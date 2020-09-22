New England coast battered by wild surf, strong wind gusts from Cat. 2 Hurricane Teddy

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory and several wind advisories and warnings for much of eastern Massachusetts as Hurricane Teddy makes its way up the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday.

Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Eastern Norfolk and Suffolk counties can expect large breaking waves of eight to 24 feet in the surf zone and that is expected to last until 8 p.m. Wednesday. One to two feet of floodwater can also be expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Wind advisories and warnings are in effect for parts of Plymouth, Dukes and Barnstable counties which could see gusts ranging between 45 and 60 miles per hour.

An astronomical high tide is also occurring, according to Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

Residents are urged to secure their outdoor furniture and use caution while driving.

