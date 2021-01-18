(WHDH) — A company located in Vermont issued a voluntary recall on select milk chocolate products after a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.

Lake Champlain Chocolates announced Saturday the recall of Hazelnut Five Star Bar, Fruit & Nut Five Star Bar, Almond Five Star Bar, Granola Five Star Bar, Organic Milk Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt & Almonds, Milk Chocolate Almond Bark, and Chocolates of Vermont Green Mountain currently on the market from July 2020 through January 2021.

The products can be found within a variety of other gift packages, boxes and baskets that were distributed across all 50 states and in the company’s three Vermont retail stores.

To date, no consumers have reported adverse health effects due to the reported plastic pieces contamination, according to the chocolate company.

They are asking customers to immediately dispose of any affected products.

