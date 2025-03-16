BOSTON (WHDH) - A New England doctor has been deported despite a court order for her not to be removed from the country.

Dr. Rasha Alawieh was detained at Logan Airport on Thursday after returning from a trip to visit family in Lebanon.

According to a published report, she was working at Brown University under a visa that was valid through 2027.

In a statement, Customs and Border Patrol said, “Arriving aliens bear the burden of establishing admissibility to the United States. Our CBP Officers adhere to strict protocols to identify and stop threats, using rigorous screening, vetting, strong law enforcement partnerships, and keen inspectional skills to keep threats out of the country. CBP is committed to protecting the United States from national security threats.”

Her family filed a complaint with the US District Court in Boston, which ordered her not to be deported without 48 hours notice. A hearing on her status is being held at the courthouse Monday.

A protest is being planned that is expected to be held at the Rhode Island State House.

