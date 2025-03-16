BOSTON (WHDH) - A New England doctor has been deported despite a court order for her not to be removed from the country.

Dr. Rasha Alawieh was detained at Logan Airport on Friday after returning from a trip to visit family in Lebanon.

According to a published report, she was working at Brown University under a visa that was valid through 2027.

Her family filed a complaint with the US District Court in Boston, which ordered her not to be deported without 48 hours notice. A hearing on her status is being held at the courthouse tomorrow.

A protest is being planned that is expected to be held at the Rhode Island State House.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)