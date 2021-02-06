New England dogs to take national stage during Puppy Bowl

The 17th annual Puppy Bowl kicks off Sunday afternoon on Animal Planet, and rescue dogs from New England will have a lot of representation on the field.

“This is a record breaking year for us because we actually have nine puppies out of the 71 that are participating, so it’s really really exciting for us,” said Jaclyn Gartner of the Danbury Animal Welfare Society.

And two dogs from Maine will also be spotlighted. Great Pyrenees/Poodle mix Duke and cattle dog mix Rumor will be making plays as well.

“Rumor is a special needs dog,” said Patsy Murphy of the Animal Rescue League of Greater Portland. “She’s deaf and she responds to hand signals. so we’re super excited to see how she does on the field.”

All dogs in the Puppy Bowl are up for adoption and over the years the show has had a 100 percent adoption rate. Eleven dogs currently are still looking for forever homes and viewers will be able to adopt in real time tomorrow.

Murphy said the show was a big boost for pet adoption.

“This national stage really helps illustrate that shelter pets are worthy. they are desirable. they need to be loved and cherish and they all need homes,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)