New England’s maple-tapping season is being cut short because of unusually warm temperatures, farmers said, leading to less fresh maple syrup.

Farmers said without cold weather, they can’t gather sap to make syrup.

One farmer said it takes 27,000 gallons of raw sap to make 350 gallons of syrup.

