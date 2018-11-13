New England Holocaust Memorial receives large donation for maintenance

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Holocaust Memorial is receiving a big donation from two unions who helped build the site over a decade ago.

Union leaders say they hope the city will use the $10,000 check to maintain upkeep.

The memorial honors the millions of Jewish people who were killed in concentration camps during World War II.

Last August, a teenager was accused of vandalizing the memorial. Police say he threw a rock, shattering the glass to pieces.

Local Jewish leaders are thanking both unions for their continuous support.

“In the wake of the desecration of the memorial last year, the union reached out to us and they want to show their support of a project they’ve been connected to since its very beginning,” Jeremy Burton, of the Jewish Community Relations Council, said. “We wanted to publicly express our appreciation for their continued partnership and commitment to this site at the center of the city of Boston.”

The memorial is located along Union Street.

