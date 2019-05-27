New England honors fallen service members with Memorial Day ceremonies and parades

BOSTON (WHDH) - People across New England honored the country’s fallen service members on Memorial Day with parades and other ceremonies.

For the 10th year in a row, more than 3,700 flags have been planted on Boston Common to honor of the Massachusetts service men and women who have given their lives for their country.

Services like this and more have been taking place across the Bay State.

The Worcester community came out in force for a solemn ceremony at Hope Cemetary where a wreath was laid and an honor guard paid tribute with a salute.

A promise was also made that is sure to echo throughout the nation today. A promise never to forget the service members who paid the ultimate price.

“We remember because it is the least we can do. To show our appreciation and our respect for what they gave to all of us,” Worcester City Manager Edward M. Agustus Jr. said to the crowd gathered before him.

At the ceremony, stories were shared of heroes dating back to the Civil War.

In Milton, 100-year-old World War II and Korean Warn vet Natalie Fultz spoke to the crowd pleading for the nation to do more to remember service members.

“When the weekend is over and the flags come down, we need to ask ourselves, ‘What more can we do to honor their legacy,” Fultz said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh made a stop at a ceremony in West Roxbury to offer his own words of tribute.

“It is our chance to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” he said. “We honor their families who have lost so much. We honor their comrades, the veterans and service members who share their courage.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Massachusetts will always remember those who made such an incredible sacrifice on Memorial Day.

“For the families, every day is Memorial Day,” he said. “This is really our one chance every year to tell them how much we appreciate what they have been through.”

