New England honors fallen service members with Memorial Day parades and ceremonies

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — People across New England honored the country’s fallen service members on Memorial Day with parades and other ceremonies.

Watertown and Cambridge both held Memorial Day parades, complete with tanks and floats.

“It’s to honor those who really paid the supreme sacrifice for this country,” said Marine Paul O’Reilly at Watertown’s parade.

A Memorial Day ceremony for fallen service members was held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester. Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) and Mayor Marty Walsh were joined by other local officials, along with service members and their families. Walsh and Baker talked about not only remembering fallen service members but also their families.

“This is a day to remember and honor those we’ve lost but it’s also an important day to remember and honor and thank their families who gave them permission to put on that uniform, to put themselves in harm’s way with the potential that they might not come home,” said Baker.

Other Memorial Day remembrances and parades are being held throughout New England.

