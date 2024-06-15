WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Iconic New England brand Table Talk Pies has announced that it has been acquired by Rise Baking Company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company will continue to operate as Table Talk Pies and will operate out of its Worcester headquarters on Gardner Street. Table Talk Pies does not expect any major changes in the day-to-day operations of the company. The deal is expected to bring additional production volume to its Central MA facilities, creating the potential to add to Table Talk’s 350 employees.

“I’ve been very impressed with the people from Rise Baking and their integrity,” said Harry Kokkinis, Executive Chairman of the Board of Table Talk Pies and grandson of the founder of the business. “I’m sure they will be great stewards of the Table Talk legacy and the employees who have worked so hard to make this company great.”

“This is an exciting time for Table Talk Pies, and this agreement with Rise Baking Company will help preserve the Table Talk Pies brand for years to come,” said Cliff Rucker, Owner and Governor of the Worcester Railers and Director of Table Talk Pies. “Table Talk is a brand that means so much to so many people. When we entered this partnership, the goal was to make sure the brand would be stabilized and set up for future success. Rise Baking Company is a well-established and highly respected firm in bakery, making this partnership an ideal fit to accomplish that goal.”

