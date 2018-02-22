BOSTON (AP) — New England politicians, medical experts and drug treatment advocates are gathering in Boston to discuss the opioid crisis that continues to batter the region.

The Washington Post is holding a conference Thursday at the downtown Hyatt Regency hotel as part of its “Addiction in America” series examining the devastating effects of addiction on communities across the country.

The gathering is meant to be a wide-ranging discussion about how New England and the nation are grappling with the deadliest drug epidemic in U.S. history.

Republican Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who is a member of President Donald Trump’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, is among the featured speakers, as are Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Democratic Mayor Joyce Craig of Manchester, New Hampshire.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)