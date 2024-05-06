NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A New England native is set to take flight Monday night on the first human spaceflight for Boeing’s new Starliner capsule.

The US aerospace giant is scheduled to launch its capsule toward the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

“This is the first launch of astronauts for Boeing as part of NASA’s commercial crew program and I know that they are very excited…to fly to the International Space Station on his historic mission,” said Jennifer Kunz at the Kennedy Space Center.

Boeing previously gave the Starliner capsule two test flights. But software problems and parachute issues plagued its development.

The two NASA astronauts now assigned to Boeing’s launch are retired Navy captains Butch Wilmore and Needham native Sunita Williams.

Currently serving as test pilots, the duo has been involved in the Starliner capsule’s development. They insist the capsule is ready for primetime.

“I honestly think it’s a great stepping stone as we’re getting ready to leave low Earth orbit and go back to the Moon,” Williams said.

Back in Massachusetts, where her hometown named an elementary school after her in 2019, many young students look up to Williams.

Williams has been a pioneer for women in science, making four spacewalks totaling 29 hours during her 195 day stay at the International Space Station in 2006. Both her hours spent on spacewalks and the length of her stay were records for women at the time. Williams was also the first person to complete a triathlon and the Boston Marathon from space.

Now, she hopes Boeing’s capsule inspires future generations.

“I think if I was a young astronaut and I was thinking about going to the Moon I think I would put my hand up and say I want to fly Starliner,” she said.

If Monday’s test flight goes well, NASA could alternate between Boeing and SpaceX when sending astronauts to the ISS.

Liftoff for the Monday flight is scheduled to take place shortly after 10:30 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)