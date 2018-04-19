New England Patriots 2018 regular season schedule released

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots will open up the 2018 season at home and play five of their first nine games in primetime.

The season kicks off on Sept. 9 at Gillette Stadium against Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans. They will play night games against Lions, Colts, Chiefs, Bills and Packers. Their bye will come during Week 11.

New England will close out the season with an away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and home tilts versus the Bills and Chiefs.

The team will also play three games during the 4:25 p.m. window.

View the full schedule below:

Week 1 (9/9): vs Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 2 (9/16) at Jaguars, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3 (9/23) at Lions, 8:20 p.m.

Week 4 (9/30) vs Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (10/4) vs Colts, 8:20 p.m.

Week 6 (10/14) vs Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.

Week 7 (10/21) vs. Bears, 1 p.m.

Week 8 (10/29) at Bills, 8:15 p.m.

Week 9 (11/4) vs Packers, 8:20 p.m.

Week 10 (11/11) at Titans, 1 p.m.

Weel 11 Bye

Week 12 (11/25) at Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (12/2) vs Vikings, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14 (12/9) at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 15 (12/16) at Steelers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (12/23) vs Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (12/30) vs Jets, 1 p.m.

