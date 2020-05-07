FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The NFL released its official schedule for the 2020 regular season on Thursday night.

The New England Patriots will open up their season against rival Miami Dolphins led by former Pats defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Most notably, the Patriots will square up against reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Jimmy Garopolo will make his first appearance back in Foxborough since being traded to the ’49ers in 2017.

Their BYE week has been scheduled for week six.

The full schedule is as follows:

WEEK 1: VS. Miami Dolphins – Sunday, Sept. 13

WEEK 2: @ Seattle Seahawks – Sunday, Sept. 20

WEEK 3: VS. Las Vegas Raiders – Sunday, Sept. 27

WEEK 4: @ Kansas City Chiefs – Sunday, Oct. 4

WEEK 5: VS. Denver Broncos – Sunday, Oct. 11

WEEK 6: VS. BYE WEEK -Sunday, Oct. 18

WEEK 7: VS. San Francisco 49ers – Sunday, Oct. 25

WEEK 8: @ Buffalo Bills – Sunday, Nov., 1

WEEK 9: @ New York Jets – Monday, Nov. 9

WEEK 10: VS. Baltimore Ravens — Sunday, Nov. 15

WEEK 11: @ Houston Texans – Sunday, Nov. 22

WEEK 12: VS. Arizona Cardinals – Sunday, Nov. 29

WEEK 13: @ Los Angeles Chargers – Sunday, Dec. 6

WEEK 14: @ Los Angeles Rams – Thursday, Dec. 10

WEEK 15: @ Miami Dolphins – Sunday, Dec. 20

WEEK 16: VS. Buffalo Bills – Monday, Dec. 28

WEEK 17: VS. New York Jets – Sunday, Jan. 3

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)