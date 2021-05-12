New England Patriots 2021 regular season schedule released

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) – The NFL released its official schedule for the 2021 regular season on Wednesday night.

The New England Patriots will open up their season against rival Miami Dolphins led by former Pats defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Most notably, in Week 4 Tom Brady will make his first appearance back in Foxboro since being traded to the Buccaneers in 2020.

Their BYE week has been scheduled for Week 14.

The full schedule is as follows:

WEEK 1: VS. Miami Dolphins – Sunday, Sept. 12

WEEK 2: @ New York Jets – Sunday, Sept. 19

WEEK 3: VS. New Orleans Saints — Sunday, Sept. 26.

WEEK 4: VS. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Sunday, Oct. 3

WEEK 5: @ Houston Texans — Sunday, Oct. 10

WEEK 6: VS. Dallas Cowboys — Sunday, Oct. 17

WEEK 7: VS New York Jets — Sunday, Oct. 24

WEEK 8: @ Los Angeles Chargers — Sunday, Oct. 31

WEEK 9: @ Carolina Panthers — Sunday, Nov. 7

WEEK 10: VS. Cleaveland Browns — Sunday, Nov. 14

WEEK 11: @ Atlanta Falcons — Thursday, Nov. 18

WEEK 12: VS. Tennessee Titans — Sunday, Nov. 28

WEEK 13: @ Buffalo Bills — Monday, Dec. 6

WEEK 14: — BYE —

WEEK 15: @ Indianapolis Colts — TBD

WEEK 16: VS Buffalo Bills — Sunday, Dec. 26

WEEK 17: VS Jacksonville Jaguars — Sunday, Jan. 2

WEEK 18: @ Miami Dolphins — Sunday, Jan. 9

